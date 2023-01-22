Fatal snowmobile crash in Andover claims life of Maine woman

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said Dorothy McPherson, 46, of Mexico, Maine crashed into a tree and later died in the hospital.

ANDOVER, Maine — A woman from Mexico, Maine died Saturday evening after she was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash on a trail in Andover.

Dorothy McPherson, 46, was riding alone on her snowmobile on Saturday, Jan. 21, when said reportedly she missed a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge and then crashed into a tree, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Another snowmobiler found McPherson shortly after she crashed and immediately called 911, the release stated. McPherson was flown by helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Game wardens said McPherson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but she died in the hospital from her injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.