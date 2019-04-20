PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Marine killed in Beaufort, South Carolina last week returns home on Saturday.

Tyler Wallingford, 21, of Standish was killed at the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort in South Carolina on April 12. According to a press release by Standish Fire Chief Rob Caron, Wallingford's body will arrive in Boston Saturday afternoon and be transported to Portland via a procession.

Local fire departments will line the overpasses in the area, according to Caron.

Caron expects funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

