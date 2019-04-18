STANDISH, Maine — What started as a gathering of a few people to help the family of a slain Marine from Maine, Tyler Wallingford, get their yard raked turned into almost 60 people answer the call.

Wallingford was shot and killed by another Marine in his barracks in South Carolina over the weekend. The Standish native was just 21-years-old.

Standish Fire Chief Rob Caron posted multiple pictures and a video to Facebook Wednesday night showing the display of support from his community.

"What started out this morning as a simple text message to see who might be available to help out a family in need rake their yard turned into an Army of firefighters showing up in force, men and women that I don’t even know helping out." Caron said in the post. "On behalf of The Town of Standish, Standish Fire/EMS, Myself, and the entire Wallingford family “THANK YOU”."

Caron also thanked members from Standish, Windham, Gorham, Westbrook, and Portland Fire for helping out and Amanda’s Greenhouse.

Tyler Wallingford, 21, was shot and killed by a fellow Marine in South Carolina on April 12.

