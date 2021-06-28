Red Cross facing ‘severe’ blood shortage ahead of Fourth of July weekend

There's a particular need for type O blood right now, according to the American Red Cross

PORTLAND, Maine — The American Red Cross faces a nationwide blood shortage ahead of the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.

David Stires, blood services account manager for the American Red Cross in western Maine and eastern New Hampshire, said there’s a shortage for a number of reasons. He said there is always an increased need for blood in the summer.

“More people are out on the roads and on the water,” he said. “A lot of times there’s an increase in accidents and there’s an increased need at emergency rooms.”

The coronavirus pandemic has also contributed to the shortage. Stires said a lot of patients who put off elective surgeries last year due to the pandemic are now scheduling their procedures.

In particular, Stires said, there’s a need for type O blood right now.

“Normally we have a five-day supply of type O blood but right now we’re down to just a half-day supply,” he said.

Donors who give blood between July 1 and 6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last, as a thank you. Those who give blood July 7-31 will get a $10 Amazon gift card, and a chance to win gas for a year, which has a $5,000 value.