LifeFlight of Maine and the American Red Cross team up to hold a blood drive

BANGOR, Maine — LifeFlight of Maine and the American Red Cross are teaming up once again to host a blood drive.

The drive will be held on Wednesday, June 9, at the Anah Shrine on Broadway in Bangor. It will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"It’s very important to us to have the need of blood met," LifeFlight flight nurse Denise Saucier said. "We need [blood] and we need people to donate.”

Saucier said their need for blood donations is critical. Across LifeFlight of Maine's three bases, they use blood products about once or twice a week, she explained.

Please help us save lives. Blood is a precious resource for critically ill and injured patients. We have carried blood... Posted by LifeFlight of Maine on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

“We work very closely with the blood banks here in Bangor and across the state to supply the blood that we carry on every transport," Saucier added

Folks able to donate are asked to register ahead of time as walk-ins are not allowed. You can sign up at www.redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code "LifeFlight."