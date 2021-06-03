Volunteer your time during United Ways United Week of Action

The United Week of Action is a reimagination of the United Way’s annual Day of Action which is the largest day of volunteering in the state. The nine different United Ways throughout the state are partnering to provide individuals and groups with opportunities to volunteer and give back to their local community organizations.

There are drives, events, and volunteer openings that can be done virtually or in person. Some of the events planned are mental health first aid trainings, food drives, blood drives, books & baseball events, and a video storytelling workshop. Whether you do a little or you do a lot, there’s something for everyone to engage and help make a difference for your neighborhood. For a look at what’s going on in your area, visit UnitedWaysofMaine.org.