How to help the victims of the Surfside condo collapse

No matter your distance from Surfside, Florida, there are still ways to help those victims and loved ones in need.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — More than 100 people are still unaccounted for and at least four have been found dead as of Saturday morning, after the seaside condominium tower collapse in Surfside, Florida on Thursday, June 24.

Days later, rescuers are still working with both heavy equipment and their own hands to comb through the wreckage in an increasingly desperate search for survivors.

Flowers left in tribute decorated a fence near the tower, and people awaiting news about the search watched from a distance, hands clasped and hugging. Congregants prayed at a nearby synagogue where some members were among the missing.

Teenager Jonah Handler was rescued from the rubble hours after the collapse, but his mother, Stacie Fang, died. Relatives issued a statement expressing thanks “for the outpouring of sympathy, compassion and support we have received.”

“There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie," it said.

Many people waited at a reunification center for results of DNA swabs that could help identify victims.

GoFundMe has a landing page with verified fundraisers you can donate to, including specific families or loved ones who were affected and other charitable groups organizing to help.

The South Florida Red Cross is also working closely with authorities to provide support and currently accepting donations. Click here to learn more.

We are partnering with local authorities to aid people impacted by this tragedy by providing food at the family reception center, mental health support and helping residents find a safe place to stay. #surfsidecollapse https://t.co/ZFa13dRcky — American Red Cross (@RedCross) June 24, 2021

These organizations have been verified, but as a reminder, there are always a few things you should check out before donating.

The Federal Trade Commission recommends looking into if your donation is tax-deductible.

Make sure the charity you’re donating to is registered in your state and research to make sure nothing looks suspicious. Search for details about how they use their collected donation money.