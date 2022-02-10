Police: Injury by Lewiston man who severed arm was self-inflicted

Police said Wednesday that Abdiaziz Hussein didn’t work at the market where the saw was located.

Lewiston police said a man, discovered stumbling downtown with a severed arm, is believed to have inflicted the injury himself.

The victim, Abdiaziz Hussein, 25, of Lewiston, was injured last month with a band saw used to cut meat at AK Market, a store located at 280 Park St. in Lewiston.

Police said Wednesday that Hussein did not work at the market where the saw was located.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing hours of video footage, officials announced Wednesday that “it appears the incident was self-inflicted.”

Public works crews noticed the man stumbling on Maple Street around 9 a.m. on Jan. 21, according to Lewiston police. Officials said the man was carrying his severed arm, which was cut off at the shoulder.

Workers applied a tourniquet while waiting for rescue crews to arrive, which according to police, likely saved the man's life.

Police said Wednesday that Hussein is continuing to receive treatment for the injury.