Police: 2 injured in fight involving teens in Lewiston

Police said they are working with school officials to find out who was involved and the circumstances that led up to the fight.
LEWISTON, Maine — Police and school officials in Lewiston are investigating what led to a fight on Tuesday night, which left two people with injuries. 

Officers were dispatched to 99 Strawberry Avenue at 7:15 p.m. "for a report of a group of kids fighting," Lewiston police told NEWS CENTER Maine in an email Wednesday. Police said some of them were possibly armed with weapons.

Other than an 18-year-old who was injured, police said the group took off when officers arrived.

The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital for his injuries, according to officials.

Police said they later learned that a boy was taken to St. Mary's Regional Hospital by his parents for injuries sustained in the fight.

Police said they are working with school officials to find out who was involved and the circumstances that led up to the fight.

