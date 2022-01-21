Man found carrying his own severed arm in Lewiston; investigation into possible workplace accident underway

Police said several people reported to them that the man had lost his arm in an accident with a band saw at AK Market. Police are working with OSHA to investigate.

LEWISTON, Maine — The swift application of a tourniquet likely saved the life of a man who lost his arm in Lewiston on Friday.

Public works crews noticed the man stumbling on Maple Street around 9 a.m., according to Lewiston police. Officials said the man was carrying his severed arm, which was cut off at the shoulder.

Workers applied a tourniquet while waiting for rescue crews to arrive, which police said likely saved the man's life.

Police said several people reported to them that the man had lost his arm in an accident with a band saw at AK Market, a store located at 280 Park St.

Police are now working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate.

The man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center and is expected to survive, police said Friday.

Mary Ann Brenchick, director of Lewiston Public Works, told NEWS CENTER Maine's partners at the Portland Press Herald that the two workers who came to the man's aid, Cam Bernard and Bob Olsen, are both arborists who are trained in how to use tourniquets.