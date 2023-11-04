Lewiston considers cutting diversity, equity, and inclusion director position

A city councilor said the role should be combined with the Lewiston School Department’s social-emotional learning and equity resource coordinator.

LEWISTON, Maine — As the Lewiston City Council continues its budget talks for next year, options to scale back on spending are being looked at.

A proposal has been made by Councilor Rick LaChapelle to cut the city's director of diversity, equity, and inclusion position.

LaChapelle argued, since the Lewiston School Department's social-emotional learning and equity resource coordinator is leaving the district, it would be a perfect time to combine the two roles to save money.

"I take a different look at it coming from a business background," LaChapelle told NEWS CENTER Maine. "We’re not laying anybody off. The position is now open. It's a perfect opportunity for the city and the school department to work together."

However, it may be tricky to merge the two positions. The diversity, equity, and inclusion position is being paid for by an $82,000 Sewall Foundation grant that can only be used to fund a municipal DEI position, according to city staff.

"Our DEI at the city really works to create a more open and inclusive work environment, and this has had a huge effect on our city," Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said.

Sheline told NEWS CENTER Maine he would like to see the two roles stay separate.

"I do not believe that we will be moving Lewiston forward by eliminating the DEI position," he added.

At a city council meeting Tuesday night, Sheline asked Lewiston School Department Superintendent Jake Langlais what he thought of the proposal.

"The positions are fundamentally different," Langlais said. "It’s a critical role in a city like ours that has such a diverse population. To think that we’re there where we need to be around equity in our community, I think would be inaccurate."