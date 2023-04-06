Bill to increase notice period before certain rent increases moves forward

LD 701 will be up for consideration by the full Maine Legislature in the coming weeks.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A proposed bill that would increase the notice period before certain rent increases for Mainers will soon be up for consideration by the full Legislature.

In a 9-3 vote on Wednesday, members of the Legislature's Judiciary Committee moved forward LD 701, "An Act to Increase the Notice Period for Rent Increases," sponsored by Rep. Chris Kessler, D-South Portland.

The bill would require Maine landlords to provide a 75-day notice to tenants when increasing rent by 10 percent or more from the previous year's rent, according to a news release from the Maine Legislature House Democratic Office.

Currently, landlords are only required to provide 45 days' notice before any rent increases, the release stated.

The bill's sponsor and South Portland Rep. Kessler has at least five other pieces of legislation in the works in an effort to increase renter protections, such as LR 86—a bill to abolish application fees for renters.

Cities and towns across Maine are taking action in a similar fashion.

In late March, South Portland City Council voted 4-3 in favor of capping annual rent increases at 10 percent for the next seven years for landlords who own 15 or more units, with exceptions. The ordinance will take effect in May.

Bangor also voted in March to unanimously pass an ordinance to increase the notice period before raising rent prices from the 45-day requirement to 60 days, among other mandates. Bangor's ordinance took effect on March 9.