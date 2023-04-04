Portland Expo to open Monday as emergency shelter for asylum seekers

The announcement came Thursday afternoon from city officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — After a "significant" increase in shelter demand by asylum-seeking individuals and families, city officials announced the Portland Expo would open for temporary emergency shelter on Monday.

The city has seen about 1,000 asylum seekers present in Portland needing services and shelter, according to a news release from city officials.

Recently, the city was using a public school gym to serve as an overnight overflow shelter space. Now city officials are pivoting to the Expo.

“This is a very dire situation, and the opening of the Expo is the last overnight overflow space that we as city staff have available to open and operate,” Interim City Manager Danielle West said. “We are truly beyond our capacity to be able to continue to provide compassionate care for those seeking shelter."

West continued, "We specifically do not have further ability to assist in terms of additional locations, staffing, or other resources. Of course, we continue to work with our state and regional community partners to find ways in which other emergency housing and services can be provided to accommodate asylum seeker arrivals. It is our hope that at least one new facility in the area will come online this summer.”

Portland currently provides shelter for around 1,200 people on a nightly basis.

Just like back in 2019 when Portland opened the Expo to serve asylum seekers, the city is once again requesting that the community help with donations. Monetary donations can be made online or by texting the word EXPO to 91999. Donations can also be mailed or dropped off at Portland City Hall.

Physical donations are limited only to items specifically listed on an Amazon wish list since these items can be shipped directly to the Expo. No other physical donations can be accepted.