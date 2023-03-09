Crews battle Auburn apartment building fire

Officials said early reports indicate one of the second-floor tenants escaped the fire by jumping from a second-floor window.

AUBURN, Maine — An apartment building in Auburn caught fire Thursday morning and is now temporarily unlivable.

The call for the fire at 395 Court Street came in around 7:45 a.m., according to a release from the Auburn Fire Department.

The first Auburn fire units arrived at the scene within five minutes of the initial call. The crews reported heavy smoke from the rear of the building, officials said. Fire crews fought a "substantial volume of fire" on the second and third floors of the building, and a neighboring structure was also damaged, the release stated.

Several tenants were living in the building when the fire occurred, and officials said early reports indicate one of the second-floor tenants escaped the fire by jumping from a second-floor window. Three tenants sustained minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals to be evaluated, according to the release.

Remaining tenants were able to get themselves to safety without injury thanks to working smoke detectors throughout the building, officials said.

Officials said the American Red Cross has been notified to assist the building's tenants with temporary housing and other needs.

Fire crews were able to get the flames under control around 9 a.m. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.