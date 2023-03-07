Barnes & Noble to open second store in Maine

The bookstore chain has multiple locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, but only one in Maine. And that's about to change.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Bookstore chain Barnes & Noble is preparing to open a second location in Maine this summer, the company says.

The business confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine it'll be launching a new store in Brunswick in mid-July.

That store will be part of Merrymeeting Plaza.

"We will have more information to share shortly," the company said.

Barnes & Noble already has a store in Augusta on Marketplace Drive.

In 2019, James Daunt became CEO and said he wanted to give store managers more local control over how their locations are run. Daunt said he wanted managers to select books that their readers wanted.

Fast forward to 2023, and Barnes & Noble is expanding for the first time in years.

NPR reported the chain is planning to open 30 new stores in 2023. That includes some instances of the retailer returning to areas it previously abandoned and even taking over a few former Amazon bookstores.

Come July, Brunswick will be part of that expansion.

A Barnes & Noble competitor, Books-A-Million, has stores in South Portland and Auburn.