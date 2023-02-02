Gifford's Ice Cream to open stands on time after February plant fire

Gifford's also announced Wednesday it will not be reopening its family-owned stand in Auburn, which closed early last season in August.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Gifford's Ice Cream announced Wednesday morning that its family-owned stand will be opening on time following a fire at its Skowhegan production plant in February that halted business.

On Feb. 2, flames broke out around 9:30 a.m. in the processing room of the ice cream plant on Hathaway Street , according to a post on the official Gifford's Facebook page that day.

The fire had damaged manufacturing rooms and office spaces, Skowhegan Fire Chief Ronnie Rodriguez told NEWS CENTER Maine the day of the fire.

On Feb. 21, Gifford's released an update following the fire, stating the state fire marshal ruled the fire as accidental following an investigation.

At that time, Gifford's said it was unable to produce ice cream, but was working to execute its business continuity plan, including exploring temporary production alternatives.

Gifford's also said Feb. 21 that all employees would be "staying on board" until the company gets back up and running.

Now, Gifford's shared in a news release Wednesday it partnered with "a network of ice cream companies" to meet production needs, allowing the company to open up stands on time this season.

“The fire at our Skowhegan factory has put us in a challenging position, but one that we’re working through to the best of our ability, and with the support of some like-minded folks in the industry,” Lindsay Skilling, CEO and fifth-generation ice cream maker, said in the release Wednesday. “As we considered next steps in the wake of the fire, we faced some tough choices; getting back up and running was never in doubt, but the timing has been uncertain. Ultimately, we decided to push forward – with the help of a network of partners. There may be snow on the ground, but it’s ice cream season in New England, and we wouldn’t miss it."

Various family-owned Gifford's Ice Cream stands will open as follows:

Gifford's Bangor stand: Friday, March 17 @ noon

Gifford's Waterville stand: Friday, March 24 @ noon

Gifford's Farmington stand: Friday, March 31 @ noon

Gifford's Skowhegan stand: Friday, April 7 @ noon

Gifford's also announced Wednesday it will not be reopening its stand in Auburn, which was closed early last season in August.

“As we began planning for 2023, we decided that we would not reopen our Auburn stand," Skilling said in the release. "The decision was made well before the recent fire at our Skowhegan plant, and was a very difficult one for our family to make. We loved being in the Auburn area and are so thankful for our time there. We’ve made so many memories, and formed relationships with so many Gifford’s fans in the community. It’s been an honor to serve the people of Auburn."

The company cited a shortage of staffing as the main culprit for deciding to close the Auburn stand early last August.