Teen dies in motorcycle crash in Lebanon

PORTLAND, Maine — A 19-year-old man died Wednesday evening after the motorcycle he was operating collided with another vehicle.
Nathan Parker of Lebanon was reportedly operating his motorcycle at a high rate of speed on Champion Street at about 7:30 p.m. when he drifted to the opposite lane while rounding a corner and struck a vehicle, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.
The woman driving the Chevy Impala and the children who were passengers were not injured, Moss said.
The crash remains under investigation.
