Motorcyclists urged to use caution following four deaths this spring

According to Maine's Bureau of Highway Safety, four motorcyclists have been killed in crashes this spring.

MAINE, USA — Following the deaths of four motorcyclists already this spring, Maine officials are urging caution on roadways during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

"We really want to spread the word to all Maine motorists to always share the road with all other road users, and to especially remember to keep an eye out for motorcyclists during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month," Lauren Stewart, director of the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety, said.

With temperatures beginning to warm, more and more motorcycles will begin making their way onto Maine roadways in the coming weeks.

"It can be easy to overlook a motorcycle due to their smaller size and having not seen them on the roads all winter," Stewart said.

May is #MotorcycleSafetyAwarenessMonth and Maine safety leaders are urging caution following 4 fatal motorcycle accidents this spring. Today I visited KMD Driving School where 3 new riders were trained. Details on how you can stay safe coming up on @newscentermaine at 6 pic.twitter.com/uPIqBEQsXo — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) May 16, 2022

Of the nine crashes involving a motorcycle in Maine in May, only one involved another vehicle. That's why those who work to train future riders are also urging caution on the roads.

"It's all about safety," said Mike Perkins, owner of KMD Driving School. Perkins, also serves as a state representative and is running for the Maine Senate. He said that whether he's training folks on two- or three-wheel motorcycles, he urges them to be vigilant about changing conditions and other vehicles.

"Go out and have fun. But remember, with fun you have to be cautious," Perkins said.

Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles Motorcycle Safety Program Manager John Kohler works with schools across the state like KMD to make sure instructors are prepared and that best practices are followed.

"Be visible, be visible to other traffic," he said. "I wear a reflective vest when I ride. Ride sober. Ride smart. Wear a helmet. Wear protective gear. The only thing you have going for you, should everything head south on the road, so to speak, is the gear that you have on at that time. I wouldn't be here today if I wasn't wearing all that gear."

According to data from the Bureau of Highway Safety, 29 motorcycle riders were killed in crashes in Maine in 2020, with 62% happening on rural roads.