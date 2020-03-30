AUGUSTA, Maine — A new law that prohibits insurance companies from requiring waiting periods before covering tooth decay in children is on the books in Maine.

The proposal from Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn of Portland was intended to make sure children have timely access to dental care.

Governor Janet Mills signed it into law on March 17.

Sanborn says the new law will make sure “a waiting period doesn't get in the way of effective, prompt care.”

