BANGOR, Maine — "Give Kids A Smile Day" provides free dental cleanings in Bangor once a year, making sure every kid can get the dental health care they need.

The free services are provided annually by the University of Maine at Augusta Dental Hygiene Clinic in Bangor.

Children ages one to 18 can get more than cleaning. Services include x-rays, fluoride treatments and sealants. Today, 70 children got dental care for free.

The main goal of this service is to teach kids how to properly care for their teeth.

"I'm hoping to figure out better brushing techniques than what I have done already because they don't seem to be working very well," 13-year-old Izabell Smith said.

"It's more than just giving them a smile, it's really giving back to the community, giving back to the children, and just being a great good liaison and experience for them so they won't be timid or shy to come back," Danica Loring, UMA's Dental Program clinic & Lab Coordinator said.

"It's important to give back to the children and just make sure that they have the treatment that they need," Loring said.

The American Dental Association sponsors the program. According to the association, 60% of kids in America have decaying teeth.

Here in Maine, the statistics show 64 percent of people of all ages don't visit the dentist regularly because of the cost.

The annual "Smile Day" program is for children with little or no dental insurance, providing for those who otherwise would not have access to a dentist.

The University of Maine at Augusta in Bangor also provides services for everyone at a reduced cost throughout the year.

