WESTBROOK, Maine — All U.S. and state flags in the city of Westbrook will be lowered Saturday in honor of a Maine airman's heroic life.

Senior Airman Shawn McKeough Jr., 23, was killed earlier this month in North Little Rock, Arkansas, trying to stop an armed robbery.

Gov. Janet Mills directed the observance Friday, asking every family in Maine to join in honoring McKeough Jr.'s life and service.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday, March 30.

"While we mourn the loss of Airman McKeough to a devastating and senseless act of violence, we also honor his bravery in defending the lives of others," Gov. Mills said. "Shawn’s sacrifice and service embody the very best of Maine and we are proud of him, now and always. My thoughts and prayers are with Shawn’s family and friends and the people of Westbrook."

Funeral services are being held Saturday morning at St. Anthony's Church.