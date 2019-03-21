PORTLAND, Maine — The body of Westbrook native and Senior airman Shawn Mckeough is making its final journey back to Maine.

The 23-year-old was murdered last Friday after police say he tried to stop an armed robbery at a convenience store in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

His body is being escorted by police to the Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home in Portland from Logan Airport in Boston.

NEWS CENTER Maine has been told they should be arriving between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

