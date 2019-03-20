Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Maine man last week during an Arkansas robbery.

Senior Airman Shawn Mckeough, a Westbrook native, was killed last Friday during a armed robbery at a Valero gas station in North Little Rock.

Police said Mckeough attempted to stop the robbery and was fatally shot.

North Little Rock police announced the case's third and fourth arrests Wednesday, describing them as the second armed suspect and driver.

Darrius Stewart, 17, and Keith Keshawn Harris, 16, were both arrested Wednesday on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Police identified Stewart as the second armed suspect. They said he confessed to entering the gas station and taking part in the robbery.

Harris was taken into custody by federal marshals on warrant in Little Rock. He's accused of being the driver of the vehicle used during the robbery.

Both Stewart and Harris are juveniles but are being charged as adults in Arkansas. They were expected to appear in court Wednesday.

L-R: Darrius Stewart, Keith Keshawn Harris, Keith Harris Jr., Drequan Robinson.

Two suspects were arrested earlier this week.

Drequan Robinson, 18, of North Little Rock, was identified Monday by local police as a suspect and arrested later that day at a Motel 6 on active warrants for capital murder and aggravated robbery. He's accused of being one of the two suspects caught on surveillance camera conducting the robbery.

Keith Harris Jr., 18, was arrested Tuesday on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery. He's accused of being a passenger inside a vehicle that took Robinson and another suspect to the gas station, and being aware that an aggravated robbery was imminent and willing to occur.

Robinson and Harris Jr. were taken to a county detention facility and were expected to appear in court Tuesday.