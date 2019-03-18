NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UPDATE: Arkansas Police have arrested Drequan Lamont Robinson. He was found at a Motel 6 in Little Rock.

Robinson is one of two suspects accused of shooting and killing Shawn Mckeough Jr., a Westbrook native.

According to police, Mckeough was trying to stop the two suspects from robbing a Valero Big Red in North Little Rock, Arkansas when he was fatally shot on March 15.

RELATED: Police: Westbrook man trying to stop armed robbery in Arkansas, murdered

Mckeough was an active duty Senior Airman with the United States Air Force. People who knew him say he was an "amazing person". Mckeough's family told NEWS CENTER Maine that he "died a hero."