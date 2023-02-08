ME family struggling to find affordable housing rented a backyard with an app

A Maine family's struggles for affordable housing led them to rent out someone's backyard in Saco, and they weren't the only ones.

SACO, Maine — Across the state, the growing issue of homelessness has reached a critical point, with homeless shelters bursting at the seams, leaving many individuals and families with nowhere to turn.

Jeremy and Jenn Garcia are raising their two boys and found themselves facing tough times when Jeremy underwent knee surgery.

“It put me out of work long enough that bills couldn't be paid, and we moved into our van that we had," Jeremy Garcia said.

They then resorted to staying at campgrounds, but the steep costs made it an unsustainable solution.

“We were staying in the campgrounds, but it got to be where those are $1200 plus a week," Jeremy Garcia said.

Amidst their struggle, the Garcia family discovered the HipCamp app, offering affordable options for temporary housing.

The app, initially meant for finding unique outdoor adventures, had evolved into a resource for those without permanent homes.

For just $25 a night, the Garcias found a backyard where they could pitch their tent for two weeks.

However, they weren't the only ones seeking shelter through the app, and soon the backyard was filled with four large tents.

“At that point, the whole backyard was filled up. And they were like, This is a little more than we asked for living right next door,'" Garcia said.

Their newfound temporary refuge did not sit well with some of the neighbors.

Christine Huber, a neighbor, said, "He did ask us if it was ok if he did it, and I didn't expect to see basically a homeless family in one tent with two children."

Eventually, the homeowner, who had allowed the backyard campsite, decided to shut it down due to the negative reactions from the community.

But the Garcia family was offered the option to rent a bedroom in the house where they had set up their camp.

Grateful for the opportunity, they have been living there for the last six weeks. However, their newfound stability is once again under threat, as they have been informed that they need to vacate the premises soon.

“If it's nine days, then we will all be sleeping in our vehicle until the summer rates come down with hotels and stuff," Garcia said.

The Garcia family now finds itself back at a crossroads, unsure of where to turn next.