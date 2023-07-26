Project Home aims to find homes for unhoused Mainers, asylum seekers

Project Home is on a mission to match people in need of housing with compassionate landlords and homeowners willing to offer their space.

PORTLAND, Maine — "Project Home" is making waves in the community.

This nonprofit organization has joined hands with the City of Portland to address the pressing issue of homelessness and provide shelter to asylum seekers.

The impact of this initiative has been significant, as more than 600 families have already found a place to call their own through the program.

Among the many success stories, Joamimha Marisa Vemba's journey stands out.

In May of 2022, Joamimha, along with her 18-year-old daughter, made the courageous move from Angola to Portland in search of a better life.

Despite the challenges of adapting to a new country and culture, she was determined to forge ahead with the support of general assistance.

Initially, Joamimha and her daughter stayed at a shelter, but they were shortly placed in a motel in South Portland before connecting with Project Home.

Project Home follows a comprehensive application process for individuals and families in need of housing.

Joamimha learned about the program from other asylum seekers and didn't waste any time applying. Her dream was to have a place she could call her own, where she could cook and lead an independent life.

The organization initially found Joamimha a house in Westbrook, but unfortunately, the rent was unexpectedly raised above the general assistance limit at the last moment.

However, hope was not lost as a compassionate landlord in Portland reached out with an opening, providing Joamimha and her daughter the opportunity to get back on their feet.

With a roof over her head, Joamimha now has a renewed sense of optimism. She is currently waiting for her work permit and dreams of pursuing a career in nursing after excelling in finance back in her home country.

Despite the language barrier, Joamimha is eager to learn English, which she believes will open doors to various opportunities.

"Currently, the organization has 300 families housed, but an applicant pool of over 2000 individuals is still waiting for assistance," Lucas Schrage, Project Home Program Manager said.

The demand for safe and stable housing remains high, and Project Home is committed to fulfilling this vital need as the temporary shelter for asylum seekers at the Portland Expo prepares to close its doors next month.

Project Home guarantees year-long housing for tenants and offers a year's worth of rent to supportive landlords.

The program's reach extends beyond Portland, encompassing home seekers, landlords, and homeshare providers throughout Maine.