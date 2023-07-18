Sanford business and residents cite concerns about unhoused encampment

A beauty salon owner shared her concerns about how the encampment is impacting her business at a city council meeting Tuesday night.

SANFORD, Maine — A homeless encampment along Weaver Dr. in Sanford has sparked concerns from a business across the street.

"I go to my salon every day an hour early to check under the stairs, look in the bathroom, call dispatch from the parking lot and tell them there are people here," Rand & Co. Beauty Salon Owner Emily Rand said during Tuesday night's Sanford City Council meeting.

Rand said they've found unhoused individuals injecting drugs in their bathrooms.

"People are afraid to come in here on the days they’re here," stylist Lisa DeHaven said. "We’re losing clients."

DeHaven said they take issue with a Maine Access Points state-licensed Syringe Access Program happening at the site. She said it should be moved.

"It's at the foot of our business," she told NEWS CENTER Maine. "It's scary to come to work."

Will Hurley is with Maine Access Points and helps lead the program providing syringe access services. During the meeting, he said they're necessary.

"And has been statistically proven at reducing disease and death for over half a century now," Hurley said.

Although not a perfect solution for a problem like drug overdose deaths, Hurley said the services they provide are a start.

"These problems can be mitigated, the harms associated with them can be reduced, this is a large part of what our work is about," he added.

Tuesday night, the city highlighted its renewed focus on establishing a permanent location for the program.

"The better model is not for an outside program, but to have a bricks and mortar location where that program can take place inside and more appropriate levels of access for discussions around counseling can be addressed," Sanford City Manager Steven Buck said.