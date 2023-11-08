'Maine Cabin Masters' to build tiny home for at-risk teenagers

The project has been developed over the past year through a collaboration with the Center of Entrepreneurial Studies (CES) in Maine.

MONMOUTH, Maine — "Maine Cabin Masters" is returning to the spotlight with a project that aims to make a significant impact on the lives of at-risk teenagers in Franklin County.

This time, the crew is taking on the challenge of building a tiny home—the inaugural structure in a soon-to-be tiny home village for teenagers facing precarious living situations.

"Homelessness is a huge issue across the country," Chase Morrill, a key member of the "Maine Cabin Masters" team, explained. "Franklin County is a very rural area, and you never think about unhoused teenagers. They can feel like it's their space, their own home. They can shut the door and not have to worry about where they will be sleeping that night or next week."

The project has been developed over the past year through a collaboration with the Center of Entrepreneurial Studies (CES) in Maine.

The vision is to establish a "campus" of tiny homes that cater to the unique needs of at-risk teenagers. Once the construction of each tiny home is completed, they will be transported to Farmington.

The campus is planned to be located near Mt. Blue High School on a foster home site, ensuring proximity to essential resources and support systems.

The heart of this initiative lies in providing stable and secure housing for teenagers who might otherwise face uncertainty and instability.

The "Maine Cabin Masters" team revealed that it takes approximately eight weeks to build the tiny home.

Their goal is to have the first tiny home ready by the start of the upcoming school year.