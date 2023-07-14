Former campers from the 1940s revisit an old home at Agassiz Village

Every year for the past 88 years, 20% of the campers have either been in foster care or have been homeless.

POLAND, Maine — One thing that leaves a mark on childhood is the experience of attending summer camp.

For the children at Agassiz Village, this camp is not just a temporary retreat — it's a cherished home.

Established 88 years ago, Agassiz Village has been dedicated to serving children from underserved communities across New England.

Amidst the cheers and waves of welcome signs, seasoned campers extended warm greetings to the newcomers.

An unfamiliar pair of campers made their way through the crowd.

Cliff Goodwin Jr, a former camper, said, "This is the first time I've been back since I was here in '49."

It has been 80 years since Cliff and his companion, John McKinney, first set foot in this camp.

Now, they have returned to Agassiz Village in the town of Poland, driven by the unshakable memories in their hearts.

As McKinney walked in, he said, "Bringing back memories."

Their return holds deep significance for these gentlemen, as Michael Smith, the camp's director of development, explained, "You think about what is a life well lived and what's left, you know, it's the memories. And for these gentlemen to come here and have those memories relived, is just priceless."

Though time has brought about changes, as evidenced by old photos, the memories remain vivid.

McKinney recounted a daring adventure from their youth, saying, "We went out to a chicken farm about a mile away. We would cut the heads off. Then we would hang them on a clothesline, so it was pretty messy, but something I've never forgotten."

While Agassiz Village has evolved over the years, one aspect has remained constant: its dedication to helping children facing adversity.

In fact, every year for the past 88 years, 20% of the campers have either been in foster care or have been homeless.

Michael Smith emphasized the camp's mission, stating, "Each two-week session, we have about 150 kids that come. And it's a chance for them to realize there are more opportunities, perhaps, they may not be aware of in their communities."

Agassiz Village goes beyond offering typical summer camp activities. It provides children with something more valuable and harder to come by — perspective.

As McKinney recalled, "It was quite a school besides just coming here and enjoying yourself. You left here with more knowledge than you had beforehand."

Agassiz Village leaves an indelible mark on every child who experiences its magic.

The memories created at this camp are not fleeting but endure throughout a lifetime.

Chants and laughter resonate through the years, reminding campers that no matter how long it has been, the memories forged here will always hold a special place in their hearts.