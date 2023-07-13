Clyk, an app developed by UNE alum, aims to combat campus loneliness

"The point of Clyk is to get off your phone and not be glued to it all the time," the creator of the app said.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Recent studies from Harvard University indicate that young adults, in particular, have been profoundly affected by the pandemic.

However, a former University of New England student is taking the initiative to address this issue on campus.

Abbie Anderson, a 2023 UNE alumna, is developing an innovative app called Clyk that is set to launch this fall.

Clyk aims to connect students and foster a sense of community, providing a solution for those who may feel isolated.

Amid the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson recognized the importance of helping students feel connected to one another on campus.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, I was lucky enough to return to campus, but it left me isolated from my peers," she said, reflecting on her own experience during her sophomore year.

This experience inspired her to create Clyk, an app designed to bridge the gap between students and combat loneliness.

Anderson's vision for Clyk received a significant boost when she won $10,000 in the Greenlight Maine pitch competition.

"I placed first place, so that was an amazing experience to talk with judges and hear their feedback and questions they had about the company so that I could go back and make sure I have all my bases covered," Anderson said.

Unlike traditional social media platforms that focus on accumulating likes and follows, Clyk is centered on building genuine connections based on shared interests, personalities, and hobbies.

Through the app, college students can meet new people who align with their preferences and engage in meaningful conversations and activities together.

"We believe this will be a strong retention tool for the university, where students can find their Clyk, as Abbie described it," Mike Sheldon, an associate for academic affairs at UNE, said, emphasizing the significance of the app.

One of the distinguishing factors of Clyk is its emphasis on reducing phone dependency.

"The point of Clyk is to get off your phone and not be glued to it all the time," Anderson explained.

Rather than perpetuating the cycle of mindless scrolling, Clyk encourages students to utilize their phones as a means of connecting with others and finding their Clyk.