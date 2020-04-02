MACHIAS, Maine — Shawn Currey, 57, Samuel Powers, 33, and Jennifer Bryant Flynn, 49 were shot and killed Monday morning. Another adult female, who police have not yet identified, was also injured.

"We will not be commenting on the identity or the condition of the adult female, who has been transported to the hospital, other than to say that she is alive," Maine State Police Lt. Troy Gardner said.

The first 911 call came from 323 Kennebec Road in Machias. Police found the injured female outside, as well as Currey deceased inside the home.

A second call came from 69 Roques Bluff road in Jonesboro. That's where police found Powers deceased inside the home.

A third 911 call came from 666 Kennebec Road in Machias. Police identified the deceased female as Bryant Flynn.

About a half hour after the first 911 call, police came in contact with Thomas Bonfanti at the American Legion in Machias.

"Thomas Bonfanti has since been arrested and charged with murder," Lt. Gardner told reporters Monday night.

Gardner said police believe all of the victims were shot and that Bonfanti knew the victims.

"We are still working on establishing a reason or a cause," Lt. Gardner said. "At this point, we don't have any information to suggest anyone else was involved or that there is any other danger to the community at this point."

Lt. Gardner didn't comment on Bonfanti's criminal history or on whether the victims knew each other when he spoke to the media on Monday.

"As far as I know there was no altercation when we had contact with him," Lt. Gardner said. "I believe law enforcement has had contact with him before but I cannot speak to his criminal history."

Bonfanti is expected to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

