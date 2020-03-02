MACHIAS, Maine — There were reports of shots fired on Kennebec Road in Machias on Monday just before 11 a.m.

Maine State Police say one man is in custody following shootings in Machias and Jonesboro in Washington County Monday morning. Police say there are multiple victims.

AOS 96 Superintendent Scott Porter said schools in the Machias school district including Rose M. Gaffney Elementary School and Machias Memorial High School went into a hard lockdown after the Washington County Sheriff's Office alerted them to the shootings.

Parents in the Machias school district received alerts that due to the shootings, the schools went into hard lockdown, meaning all students were to remain inside until further notice.

The lockdowns were lifted at around 12:05 p.m.

Police are still on the scene on Kennebec Road in Machias.

