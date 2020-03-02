BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor man accused of murder will remain in jail after his first court appearance Monday.

34-year-old Rayshaun Moore appeared at the Penobscot Judicial Center on the charge of knowing and/or intentional murder.

Moore is accused of killing 25-year-old Demetrius Snow of Bangor early Saturday morning. Police say Snow died at a local hospital after the two men got into a fight in a parking lot at 190 Harlow Street around 1 a.m.

The Penobscot County D.A.’s office confirmed that Moore was released from jail just hours before the incident happened on two unrelated assault charges.

Snow’s girlfriend, Jen Carmean, said outside of the courthouse that the two men knew each other but she didn’t know what the fight was about. She said she just wants justice for Demetrius now.

Moore’s next court date has not yet been scheduled.

