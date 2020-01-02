BANGOR, Maine — A man has died from injuries he sustained in a fight in downtown Bangor.

Police say they responded to 190 Harlow Street in Bangor just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. There, they found a man injured in the parking lot. He was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not released the names of those involved or details on the man's injuries, but say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the fight is asked to call the Bangor Police Department at 207-947-7382 extension option 2.

An autopsy will be performed at the Chief Medical Exmainer's office in Augusta.