BANGOR, Maine — By afternoon, Bangor Police made an arrest in the death of a man who was found lying in a parking lot early in the morning of the same day.

Demetrius Snow of Bangor died after being rushed to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. He was 25 years old.

An autopsy on Snow's body is set to be conducted at the state medical examiner's office in Augusta on Sunday.

An emergency call about an injured man brought police to the parking lot at 190 Harlow Street where they found Snow in bad shape. Police said he had been in a fight.

Bangor Police found a badly injured man, who later died, in a parking lot at 190 Harlow Street at 1:15 a.m. on February 1, 2020.

NEWS CENTER Maine

Through the work of detectives and evidence technicians, police said the investigation led them to 34-year-old Rayshaun Moore of Bangor. They arrested him on a charge of knowing and/or intentional murder.

Moore is being held at Penobscot County Jail as he waits to make his first appearance in court.