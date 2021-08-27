Gorham Police investigating deadly crash involving a cyclist

Police say Stephen Palmer of Gorham was taken to the hospital where he later died.

GORHAM, Maine — One man is dead after a crash involving a bicyclist closed part of Sebago Lake Road in Gorham for several hours Thursday afternoon.

The Gorham Police Department and the Gorham Fire Department responded to the area of 245 Sebago Lake road a little after 3:30 p.m.

Windham rescue crews brought 72-year-old Stephen Palmer of Gorham to the hospital. Officials said Palmer died after arriving at Maine Medical Center about an hour after the crash.

The Gorham Police Department will be investigating the crash.