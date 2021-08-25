Woman found dead at the end of driveway in Fairfield

The woman has been identified, but her name will not be released at this time, police say

FAIRFIELD, Maine — A woman was found dead at the end of a driveway on Martin Stream Road in Fairfield Wednesday night.

Fairfield police say that officials arrived at the scene around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call of an unresponsive woman at the end of the caller's driveway.

The first officer on the scene attempted CPR before the fire department arrived and declared her dead. She was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta and an autopsy is pending.

Police say there is no danger to the public, but are asking that anyone that saw a woman walking on Martin Stream Road early Wednesday morning contact them at 453-9321.

Officials from Fairfield Police Department, Fairfield-Benton Fire and Rescue, and of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded.