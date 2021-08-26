Windham crash closes 202/Gray Road for commute

A dispatcher said to expect the area of 202 to be closed for some time for cleanup

WINDHAM, Maine — Part of Route 202/Gray Road is closed Thursday due to a crash.

A Cumberland County dispatcher said that a crash has closed Route 202/Gray Road from William Knight Road to Route 302.

According to dispatch, the crash apparently caused damage to several power poles and transformers along the road.

Pictures sent to NEWS CENTER Maine show power lines down across Route 202.

The dispatcher told NEWS CENTER Maine that the road was expected to be closed for some time to clear the poles and wires from the road.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed has minor injuries, according to the dispatcher.