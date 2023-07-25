Game wardens respond to two separate drownings over the past 48 hours

Both bodies were retrieved from the water during separate incidents on Sunday and Monday, according to a release.

MAINE, USA — Maine game wardens have responded to two separate drowning incidents within the past 48 hours. One incident was in Lincoln, and the other was in an area known as Big Eddy.

Game wardens responded to Little Narrows Pond in Lincoln Sunday afternoon after Brian Minott, 61, of New Gloucester, did not resurface when swimming, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) said in a news release.

At about 2:30 p.m., Minott was reportedly swimming near the middle of the pond with four other people when he approached the stern of an anchored pontoon boat, went under the water, and did not resurface, according to the release.

"The Maine Warden Service, the Maine Forest Service, Lincoln Fire Department and the Howland Fire Department all responded to the scene and searched for Minott, but were initially unsuccessful," the MDIFW said.

The Maine Warden Service Dive Team reportedly located, then retrieved Minott's body around 10 p.m. approximately 1,000 feet from the shore and under 30 feet of water.

"Minott was brought to the Lamson Funeral Home in Lincoln, and was to be examined by a state medical examiner," the release stated.

On Monday afternoon, game wardens responded to the west branch of the Penobscot River in an area known as the Big Eddy for a man who had drowned after a raft flipped shortly after launching.

"Scott Newton, age 38 of Madison was whitewater rafting on a private trip with two other people, when the three of them were thrown into the water," the MDIFW said.

Two of the rafters reportedly made it to shore after moving through the "'dryway' gorge" area of the river, but Newton was seen in the water moving past them, the release said.

Several people retrieved his body at the Big Eddy after a man fishing called 911 from the Chewonki Big Eddy Campground, the MDIFW said. Game wardens and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

"... Newton was taken to the Lamson Funeral Home in Millinocket where he will be examined by a state medical examiner," the MDIFW said.