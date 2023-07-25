MaineDOT workers seriously injured at job site in Cushing

Two workers got pinned between an excavator and a flatbed trailer, the MaineDOT said in a release.

CUSHING, Maine — Two Maine Department of Transportation employees were seriously injured at a job site in Cushing Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 8 a.m., according to a news release from MaineDOT spokesperson Paul Merrill. The workers were part of a crew that was retrieving sheet piles near the intersection of River Road and Pleasant Point Road when they got pinned between an excavator and a flatbed trailer, the release stated.

Both workers were taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport. As of Tuesday afternoon, they had stable vital signs, according to the release.

The MaineDOT has not released the names of the workers who were injured.

Merrill said MaineDOT reported the incident to the Maine Department of Labor, which has jurisdiction over incidents at state job sites, and is working with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.