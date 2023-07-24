Multiple people rescued from Saco River Monday

A game warden says they rescued four people from the river Monday.

BROWNFIELD, Maine — Four people have been rescued Monday afternoon from the Saco River, according to a Maine game warden.

The warden told NEWS CENTER Maine they responded to the town of Brownfield for two people along the river.

They were able to rescue the people there, then got another call for two more people needing rescue from the water not far away, according to officials.

Crews were able to rescue those individuals with their kayaks as well.

One of the kayakers said they came across a mess of logs in the water, and down trees, practically blocking the way up the river.

"We very aggressively paddled upstream and got away from it," Alana Popp, one of the people who was rescued, said. "It’s trying to suck you in and all the branches are close enough to the surface they would scrape your boat and turn you over if you weren’t careful. We paddled as hard as we could to get back up, found a yoke of a tree off to the side of the river and [called for help]."

Monday's rescue in Brownfield comes one week after 11 people who rented canoes were rescued from a remote section of the Saco River in Fryeburg.