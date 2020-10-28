FOUND: Two teenagers sought by Westbrook police have been located

The Westbrook Police Department said both boys have been found and are safe.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Update (October 30)

Original Story (published October 28)

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old are missing, the Westbrook Police Department says. According to police, the boys are not Westbrook residents but police say they "eloped from a facility" in Westbrook.

Dylan Collins, 15, is described as a white male, approximately 5'6" and 228 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and grey hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts, and orange sneakers.

Isaiah Loring, 15, is also described as a white male, approximately 6'2" and 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tie-dyed orange hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Police say they were last seen at the Citgo gas station on Western Avenue in South Portland and they're believed to be in the Lewiston/Auburn area.

Police are trying to find them and reunite them with their families.