x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Local News

FOUND: Two teenagers sought by Westbrook police have been located

The Westbrook Police Department said both boys have been found and are safe.

WESTBROOK, Maine — Update (October 30)

The Westbrook Police Department said both boys have been found and are safe.

Original Story (published October 28)

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old are missing, the Westbrook Police Department says. According to police, the boys are not Westbrook residents but police say they "eloped from a facility" in Westbrook. 

Dylan Collins, 15, is described as a white male, approximately 5'6" and 228 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and grey hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts, and orange sneakers.

Isaiah Loring, 15, is also described as a white male, approximately 6'2" and 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tie-dyed orange hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. 

Credit: Courtesy Westbrook Police Department
Dylan Collins, 15, left; Isaiah Loring, 14, right.

Police say they were last seen at the Citgo gas station on Western Avenue in South Portland and they're believed to be in the Lewiston/Auburn area. 

Police are trying to find them and reunite them with their families. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644.

Related Articles