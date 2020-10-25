UPDATE: Cumberland boy found safe near home

A 13-yr-old Noah Michael Bisotti was reported missing Sunday afternoon, according to Cumberland police.

CUMBERLAND, Maine — UPDATE: Cumberland Police say Joshua was located safe near his home. Police thank everyone who shared the missing child alert.

Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy from Cumberland.

According to a post on the Cumberland Police Department's Facebook page, Noah Michael Bisotti was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday night, walking into the woods behind his home at 26 Blackstrap Road, toward Windham.

Police say Noah is approximately 4 feet tall, 78 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hat with “Falmouth” on it, an orange patterned jacket, and grey pants.

Noah has autism spectrum disorder and is considered high functioning. He occasionally visits businesses along Route 100/Gray Road.

As of 6:30 Sunday evening, police and tracking dogs are in the area of Blackstrap Road. They ask anyone with information regarding Noah’s whereabouts to call 9-1-1.

A “Code Red reverse 911” notification has been made to people within a 5-mile radius.