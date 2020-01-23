EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine — Mike Michaud, former Congressman representing Maine’s 2nd Congressional District and former Assistant Secretary of Labor in the Obama Administration, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg on Thursday.

Michaud cited Bloomberg’s “ability to bring the country together” and praised his record on “issues that matter to the people of Maine.”

“In 2020, we need a candidate who can do one thing — beat Donald Trump. Mike Bloomberg is that candidate,” Michaud said in a statement.

Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 Campaign Manager Kevin Sheekey said, “Mike Michaud’s work for the people of Maine cannot be understated. From his time as congressman for the Second District, to a selectman for East Millinocket, Mike has epitomized what public service is about and we are honored to have his support.”

Michaud praised Bloomberg’s support of veterans while he was mayor of New York City. “Mike worked to ensure that veterans are always provided the support they need, whether it be housing, education, or access to a good job. He’ll continue this record as president, working to bridge the gap between military and civilian life through programs that offer veterans the tools and opportunity to build new lives.”

Bloomberg recently received other noteworthy endorsements, including Rep. Bobby Bush (Ill.) and Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Calif.).

Other notable Presidential candidate endorsements out of New England:

Maine Senate President Troy Jackson (D-Allagash) for Bernie Sanders

Mass. Senator Edward Markey for Elizabeth Warren

Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont for Joe Biden

N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo for Joe Biden

V.T. Sen. Patrick Leahy for Bernie Sanders

Former 2020 candidate Julian Castro for Elizabeth Warren

Dormer DNC Chair from Conn. Chris Dodd for Joe Biden

Former DNC Chair from Mass. Steven Grossman for Pete Buttigieg

Past presidential nominee John Kerry of Mass. for Joe Biden

Maine U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King have yet to endorse a candidate.

Michaud now serves on the East Millinocket Board of Selectmen.

