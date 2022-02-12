Flower shops prepare for rush ahead of Valentine's Day

Bangor Floral owner Joseph Langlois said the supply chain issues are even affecting the floral industry this year, causing a flower shortage.

BANGOR, Maine — Valentine's Day is this Monday, and flower shops around the country are dealing with supply chain issues causing an untimely flower shortage.

Fortunately for Joseph Langlois, owner of Bangor Floral, he planned ahead. Langlois said he tried to get ahead of the shortage by placing his flower order for the holiday back in September.

While some people placed their orders as early as mid-January for the holiday, Langlois said the typical Valentine's Day customer is the last-minute shopper whose wife had to (lovingly) remind them about the holiday.

The top-selling flower in February every year is, of course, red roses, according to Langlois.

He said the shops that didn't plan ahead are now scrambling to stock up ahead of the big day, and likely overpaying to get what they need.

"We've gone from looking for the right vase to the right now vase because we just have to get what's available... same thing with flowers," Langlois said. "Flowers are being held up at customs a lot longer. A lot of the farmers that grew them in 2020 suffered the pandemic, either closed down or they're growing different products now. So the whole supply chain, you know, we're still feeling the effects of the pandemic."

Langlois said you should try to avoid waiting until the last minute to make your Valentine's Day purchases this year, because he sold out of flowers last year and expects that will happen again this year.