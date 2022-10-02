Celebrate the holiday of love with some easy cocktails to make at home

Kai Parrott-Wolfe, beverage director for Luke's Lobster Portland Pier, mixes up some festive drinks with a touch of pink

PORTLAND, Maine — If you're planning a cozy night at home to celebrate Valentine's Day with your sweetheart, Kai Parrott-Wolfe, beverage director at Luke's Lobster Portland Pier, has some colorful cocktail ideas that will make for a festive celebration. He used plenty of citrus flavors, giving us a hint of warmer weather to come.

Here are the recipes for the two cocktails he prepared for us. Follow along with the instructions to make your own at home!

Ocean Potion #1

1.5 oz blanco tequila

0.75 oz fresh grapefruit juice

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

0.5 oz pomegranate juice

0.25 oz simple syrup

Top with club soda

Grapefruit twist and a few pomegranate seeds for garnish

To create the Ocean Potion #1:

Build your cocktail in a shaker, and add all of the ingredients except the club soda. Shake and then strain into a Collins glass and top with your club soda for some bubbles. Garnish with a grapefruit twist and pomegranate seeds. Serve with a salt rim.

Spritz of Love

3 oz rosé wine

1 oz strawberry reduction (directions below)

Top with Prosecco or sparkling wine

Strawberry slice, for garnish

Strawberry reduction instructions:

1 pt sugar

1 pt water

10-15 sliced strawberries

1 c vodka

Mix sugar and water on the stove, and slowly simmer with sliced strawberries.

Reduce by 1/3 or until the strawberries are translucent.

Remove from the heat, then add 1 cup vodka.

To create the Spritz of Love:

Build the cocktail in a wine glass with ice. Add the rosé and strawberry reduction, then top with sparkling wine. Garnish with a strawberry slice.