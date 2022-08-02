Portland Chamber Music Festival starts the year with Valentine's Day concert

Pianist Peter Dugan, host of NPR's From The Top, and wife, Kara Dugan, perform "Love Stories" on Valentine's Day in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — Anyone looking for more than just dinner on Valentine's Day might consider making music part of their plans. Pianist Peter Dugan, the host of NPR's "From the Top," and his wife, acclaimed mezzo-soprano Kara Dugan, are teaming up on Valentine's Day and kicking off the Portland Chamber Music Festival's 2022 year with a musical performance.

The couple will be performing a selection of songs they're calling "Love Stories," a personal musical celebration that ranges from Schubert to Stevie Wonder and beyond.

The songs are deeply personal to the couple who met 11 years ago while attending The Julliard School. They've been performing together ever since.

"From 'I'm Glad There Is You,' the song we danced to at our wedding, to 'Embraceable You,' the song we first performed together as students at Juilliard, these pieces are all near and dear to. Whether it's Schumann or Stevie Wonder, the message is the same: love is magic," Dugan said.

"Love Stories" takes place on Monday at 6 p.m. at Mechanics' Hall (519 Congress St.) in Portland.