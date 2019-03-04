AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills directed all U.S. and state of Maine flags to be lowered Wednesday in honor of Detective Campbell.

Campbell was fatally injured during a freak incident in Hampden along I-95 in which the tire of a tractor-trailer truck hit him while he was outside his cruiser helping a driver.

The flags will also be lowered on the day of his funeral services, which hadn't yet been determined.

"Our state is heartbroken over the loss of Detective Benjamin Campbell," Gov. Mills said in a statement. "Maine's law enforcement professionals put themselves in harm's way every day to protect our state, keep our communities safe, and help our fellow citizens. Detective Campbell dedicated his career to fulfilling that mission and, ultimately, gave his life in service of it."

"On behalf of the people of Maine, I express our deepest and unwavering gratitude for his service," Mills said. "Together let us keep his family, friends, and loved ones, along with Maine's entire law enforcement community, in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."