STACYVILLE, Maine — Maine Dept. of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife (MDIFW), a bureau of the Warden Service, said Tuesday that Brian Sutch, 53, and his daughter Falen, 16, of Manchester, Conn., narrowly escaped after breaking through the ice while snowmobiling near Baxter State Park.

According to MDIFW, the father-daughter duo was snowmobiling on North Twin Lake when they broke through the ice shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday. Riding on separate snowmobiles, they quickly became submerged in the water but managed to escape the water while wearing full riding gear and helmets. They pulled themselves onto safe ice and were able to call 911.

The Millinocket Fire Dept. and a game warden responded and were able to locate them on the west side of the lake.

the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

They were taken by rescue sled to an ambulance and transported to Millinocket Regional Hospital, where they were treated for mild hypothermia.

The report says they are both recovering and have since been released from the hospital.

Game wardens are at the scene on the lake Tuesday attempting to find the exact location of the two snowmobiles, which are still in the lake. The hope is to find them and make plans for removal.

MDIFW is reminding snowmobilers to use extreme caution when riding on Maine lakes and ponds, especially at night. “Even with the recent cold temperatures, several lakes and ponds continue to have thin ice and even open water near currents, dams, inlets, and outlets,” Corporal John MacDonald, public information officer for MDIFW, said.

