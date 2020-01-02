OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — An 81-year-old Wilton man was killed in a snowmobile accident Friday, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said in a press release.

Raynold Chasse was operating his 2016 Ski-Doo Renegade 1200 on the Parmacheenee loop trail in northern Oxford County at approximately 1:00 p.m. when he appeared to accelerate into a gradual curve on the trail, lost control and went into the trees and over an embankment.

Chasse was wearing a helmet while snowmobiling with two others, one in front of him, and one in the back when the crash occurred. The two other snowmobilers stopped to help Chassee, but he was unresponsive.

One snowmobiler traveled to Bosebuck Mountain camps, approximately eight miles away, to call 911.

The Maine Warden Service, Rangeley Fire Department and Northstar Ambulance arrived to the location around 2:45 p.m.

A group of snowmobilers comprised of off-duty police and firefighters from Massachusetts had also stopped to assist but were unable to revive Chasse.

Chasse was transported to the Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington.

